The suspension of England bowler Ollie Robinson over racist and sexist tweets by England cricket's ruling body is “over the top”, according to the Culture Secretary.

Oliver Dowden has called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to “think again”.

The ECB said Robinson, who impressed with ball and bat during his debut test against New Zealand, has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of am investigation into the historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

“Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong,” Mr Dowden said.

“They are also a decade old and written by a teenager.

“The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again.”

Downing Street said Boris Johnson backed Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden's assessment that English cricket's governing body had gone "over the top" in its response to the Ollie Robinson row.

The prime minister's official spokesman said Mr Johnson is "supportive" of the Culture Secretary's comments.

"As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago, written by someone as a teenager, and for which they have rightly apologised," the spokesman said.

Robinson's comments were made less than a decade ago

England captain Joe Root said Ollie Robinson's comments were "not acceptable". Credit: PA

England captain Joe Root said after the match on Sunday he “couldn’t believe” what had emerged on Wednesday and added “it’s not acceptable within our game” before an England and Wales Cricket Board statement confirmed Robinson would leave the team bubble.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the statement said.

“He will not be available for selection for the LV= Insurance second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county.”

After the first day’s play between England and New Zealand, Robinson read from a prepared statement to say he was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of the offending posts.

Robinson has a separate employment contract with Sussex so he is free to play, if selected, for the county during his international suspension.