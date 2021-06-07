ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers went to see how a message from 50 years ago, resonated today

A time capsule from 1973 has provided some much needed cheer for staff at one pub in Somerset.

After months of disrupted service thanks to the Covid pandemic, the Holcombe Farmshop in Somerset undertook some refurbishments.

Little did they know they would uncover a hidden message from 50-years-ago, left by a previous owner.

And little did that owner know, their time capsule would be more poignant now than ever before.