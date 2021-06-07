ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery went along to the dress rehearsal before the big show

A host of LBGT+ stars have come together to raise money for the country's leading HIV and sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust.

For one night only, Pride at the Palace saw singers and performers come together in aid of the group.

A 28-strong troupe of West End stars, including soul singer Heather Small, rocked the Palace Theatre as LGBT+ people and allies celebrate Pride Month throughout June.

For more from the world of arts and entertainment, listen to our podcast - Unscripted