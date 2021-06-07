Many of Monday’s papers are led by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcoming a baby daughter.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Metro report the royal family have celebrated the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday in California.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a different angle.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock hinting at a possible delay to England’s planned June 21 reopening, with The Independent reporting hospital admissions will be key to the decision.

The race is on to fully vaccinate as many people as possible prior to June 21, according to the Daily Express and i.

The Daily Mail says Tory MPs have urged the Government to hold firm on the reopening.

The Times reports on “airport chaos” as thousands of holidaymakers rush to return from Portugal before new quarantine rules come into effect on Tuesday.

Experts warn in The Guardian that Amazon may escape a G7 deal to make the world’s biggest companies pay more tax.

And the Financial Times reports a global microchip shortage may last “another year at least”.