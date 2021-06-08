British woman in coma after twin sister rescued her from crocodile in Mexico

A British woman has been placed in a coma after her twin sister saved her from a vicious crocodile attack in Mexico.

Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming at night in Manialtepec Lagoon, 450 miles south-east of Mexico City, when a crocodile dragged Melissa under the water, the Daily Mail reported.

The women’s father Sean Laurie told the newspaper, Georgia, a diver who has life-saving experience, found Melissa face-down in the water several minutes later.

He explained Georgia tried to bring Melissa back to their boat but the crocodile attacked again.

Mr Laurie said: “Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head.”

Their mother Sue Laurie, from Sandhurst in Berkshire, said both sisters were rushed to hospital suffering bite injuries, with Melissa placed into a medically-induced coma.

Mrs Laurie said: “Melissa is alive, but we don’t know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.

“She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don’t know if she has a punctured lung or not.”

Georgia reportedly punched the crocodile in the head to save her sister. Credit: AP

The Daily Mail reports the sisters, who had been backpacking around the world, had visited the lagoon, near the popular tourist town Puerto Escondido, with a tour company and their guide had assured them the water was safe to swim in.

The Daily Mail says the parents are now weighing up whether they need to fly out to Mexico to bring their daughters back to England.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities.”