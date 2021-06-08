Major internet outage sees gov.uk and media organisation sites crash

A major internet outage saw the UK Government’s website, Reddit, Amazon and several leading news organisations websites crash on Tuesday morning.

The BBC, Guardian, Financial Times, Independent, Evening Standard CNN and The New York Times, were among the media companies that saw their websites go offline for around an hour.

Anyone attempting to access the gov.uk site – was given the “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.

US firm Fastly, a content delivery network (CDN) which helps websites speed up loading times and present their content to users confirmed it had an issue that had a “potential impact to performance with our CDN services”.

Screen grab dated 08/06/21 taken from the Downdetector website showing which sites were down on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

They said the issue was fixed at 11.57AM but "customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."

In a tweet Fastly said: "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online."

On top of many websites going down, certain services on some sites were also affected, with emojis on Twitter no longer working.

According to Fastly's service status website they were investigating an issue relating to their CDN services which began at 10.58AM.

Fastly was reporting "degraded performance" in almost all areas of the world at around 11.30AM.

Fastly offers services such as speeding up loading times for websites, protecting them from denial-of-service cyberattacks and helping them deal with bursts of traffic in order to stay online and stable.

Alex Hern, the Guardian’s technology editor, tweeted that Fastly “has been identified as the cause of the problem”.

“The outage, which began shortly before 11am UK time, saw visitors to a vast array of sites receive error messages including ‘Error 503 Service Unavailable’ and a terse ‘connection failure’,” he tweeted.

The Quartz site has also attributed the issue to Fastly via Twitter.Many organisations attributed the problems with Fastly as the reason for their websites going down.

A software testing expert said that the issue was probably due to a physical problem rather than software-related.

“Given the nature of this kind of technology, it’s probably not a software issue,” Adam Leon Smith, from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said.

“It’s more likely to be a physical issue or a hardware failure somewhere.”

He added: “Some of the websites will have removed their dependency on Fastly in order to get themselves back online and so I think within a few hours things should be ticking along nicely again.”