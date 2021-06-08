ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger reports on the new boat and challenge

A retired army major from West Sussex, also known as Major Mick, is back with a new challenge to raise even more money for charity.

ITV News first reported on Major Michael Stanley last year, when he sailed 100 miles in his homemade tin boat.

Using skills gained in the army, he made his boat called 'The Tintanic' from two sheets of corrugated iron, a hosepipe and curtain hooks.

He was originally hoping to raise £1,000 for St Wilfrid's Hospice, but has smashed his target with more than £33,000 in donations for the charity providing end-of-life care.

Now he's hoping to raise even more in a new challenge.