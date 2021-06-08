'I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza - an unbelievable player'

Phil Foden has said it'd be "good to bring a bit of Gazza" to England's Euro 2020 campaign, in the form of his new hair do.

The midfielder invited comparisons to former England star Paul (Gazza) Gascoigne after dying his hair a bleach blond.

"Euro 96 vibes," Foden wrote on Instagram, referencing the hype created by Gascoigne's bleached look from the tournament more than 20 years ago.

'Euro 96 vibes' the midfielder wrote on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/Phil Foden

In a press conference ahead of England's opener against Croatia on Sunday, Phoden said he didn't mind the comparison.

"I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza – an unbelievable player," he said.

"The full nation know what he means to the country and what he did, so it won’t be too bad if I try to bring a bit of Gazza on to the pitch."

Asked if his new look was a tribute to Gascoigne, Foden added: "I’ve had the same haircut for what seems like ages now so I thought I’d just try something new.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem so yeah it was my own thing and people have turned it into something else.

"They (his England team-mates) have said that they’ve liked it so it’s a positive. It’s all been positive – which I’ve been surprised about."