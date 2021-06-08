Southwark Council has apologised to a mum whose ceiling collapsed twice after leaks, saying "she deserved greater respect and to be listened to" - following an ITV News report by correspondent Daniel Hewitt.

The London borough council also said Nicole Walters, who recorded a video on Sunday of water gushing through the ceiling, will be "fully compensated".

The action from Southwark Council comes as Ms Walters told ITV News the debris fell on the spot where her son normally sits to play video games and as a result could have killed him.

A clip of the moment the water breaks through was shared by a relative and has been viewed 150,000 times on Twitter.

Sunday's incident was the second time the ceiling has caved in in three years.

Watch the shocking moment Nicole's ceiling collapsed:

Ms Walters said the problems started in her flat in 2017 and since then she has only had "six to nine months" where there have not been leaks from above.

In 2018, she was at home asleep on her sofa when a large part of the ceiling collapsed onto her, injuring her foot.

The problem is so persistent, Ms Walters told ITV News, that her son says the house "is a leaking house".

"It shouldn’t have to be like that, he’s only a child but in his mind our house leaks all the time, and that’s not normal, but it’s so sad that he think that’s normal," she said.

ITV News Correspondent Daniel Hewitt met Nicole Walters, the mother who filmed her flat ceiling collapse

Councillor Stephanie Cryan, Cabinet Member for Council Homes and Homelessness at Southwark Council, said: "We apologise unreservedly for the stress, disruption and frustration felt by Ms Walters.

"We have let her down and she deserved greater respect, and to be listened to when she told us, repeatedly, that there was a bigger issue with her home.

"While we fixed the repairs many times, we did not fix the whole problem in this case. We will fully investigate what happened here to see how we could have dealt with this issue better.

"She will be fully compensated, we will find her a new home in the borough temporarily and offer her the highest priority for a permanent move in Southwark."