Two people have been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during a visit to the south-east of the country.

In a video widely-shared on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence to meet the crowds waiting to see him.

A man slaps Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in. The president, meanwhile, is rushed away.

As the president is slapped, the words "Down with Macron-ism" are shouted.