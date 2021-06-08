Breaking News
Two arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron slapped across face while greeting crowd
Two people have been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during a visit to the south-east of the country.
In a video widely-shared on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence to meet the crowds waiting to see him.
A man slaps Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in. The president, meanwhile, is rushed away.
As the president is slapped, the words "Down with Macron-ism" are shouted.