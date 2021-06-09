Ben Roberts, the actor best known for playing Chief Inspector Derek Conway in long-running ITV show The Bill, has died aged 70.

A statement released by his agents on Twitter said: "Remembering the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday.

"Best known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill & he had an extensive career in theatre, TV & film.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Helen & family at this time."

Roberts played Chief Insp Conway in the hit-series from 1987 to 2002.

He also appeared in Doctors, Casualty, several films and in theatre.

Roberts was born in Bangor, north Wales, and lived in Derbyshire with his wife.

He also has a son and a granddaughter.

