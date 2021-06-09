More than eight in 10 adults in England have some protection against Covid-19, latest data estimates.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimate that 80.3% of English adults have coronavirus antibodies which allow them to fight off infection from the respiratory disease.

The presence of Covid antibodies in someone's blood suggests they have had the infection in the past or received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Latest figures show that as of the end of Monday, June 7, 40,573,517 or 77% of UK adults have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, while 28,227,362 or 53.6% have had both jabs.

Despite people having high levels of Covid antibodies and the majority of English adults being vaccinated, coronavirus levels are rising, due to the easing of lockdown restrictions in recent weeks and the Delta variant (formerly known as the Indian variant) being more transmissible.

As of 9am on Tuesday, a further 6,048 people tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 60.6% in the last week.

These increasing rates of the virus mean that the ending of all restrictions in England on June 21 is looking less and less likely.

On Wednesday, a Whitehall source suggested Chancellor Rishi Sunak may be willing to accept a short delay to Step 4 of the road map to ending the lockdown.

A Whitehall source pointed towards the Treasury having gone “long” on emergency coronavirus support packages in the Budget to cover the possibility of a delay to the plans.

Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need To Know - the Covid-19 podcast from ITV News