ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger heard the story of one woman who was sexually assaulted at 13-years-old and said 'nobody would believe' her

Almost 3,000 schools have been named for the first time by Everyone's Invited following allegations from students of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

It comes ahead of Ofsted publishing their findings on Thursday after the government asked the schools watchdog to look at safeguarding policies and experiences in schools and colleges earlier this year.

In April, thousands of anonymous claims were being shared online, often on the Everyone's Invited website which urges young sexual abuse survivors to share their stories, and are growing all the time.

2,962 Schools have been named in testimonial reports of abuse and rape culture

Now, Everyone's Invited has named every school in the UK mentioned in testimonies which were sent to their website. The figures were given exclusively to ITV News and have now been released publicly.

Of those 2,962 schools named, 2,556 are secondary schools and 406 are primary schools.

One teenager who has been seriously sexually assaulted by another school pupil in her class tells ITV News of her experience on the bus on the way to school - when she was just 13-years-old.

'I remember his fingernails were so sharp': A teenager tells ITV News of her painful sexual assault when she was just 13 years old

"It just happened out of nowhere and I was so young, like I was so [young], I didn't know what, you know, sex meant, I didn't even know what it was," she said.

She adds: "And that's literally the thing that, still, I can feel sometimes.

"And I try to block out so much of it out but that's one of the things I still feel, sometimes, that pain."

She later learnt that her school had no policy with dealing with the assault by other students. Instead, the Head of Pastoral Care told her to reenact it with another schoolmate.

She told ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger: "He said could you just roughly show me what happened, and he expected me to just tell him."

She said the other classmate "just looked like the whole time he was about to cry."

'I knew that nobody would believe me'

"They way they put it to me was that I could not contact to my parents. They literally said 'if you contact your parents, we know that you're just dramatising this'.

"I knew that nobody would believe me, I knew that whatever he said would go in that school.

"He'd boast about it, he'd literally admit to his friends what he did. I had people coming up to me and saying 'you know he's saying this about you'.

"I knew then that I had no chance".

'Rape culture is everywhere. It's in all of society and it's in all schools', Everyone's Invited founder tells ITV News

Soma Sara, Everyone's Invited founder told ITV News: "We are releasing the names of thousands of schools and what this really shows is that rape culture is everywhere."

Ms Sara added: "It's in all of society and it's in all schools - and this is really, only the tip of the iceberg."

It is these testimonials which make sobering reading for anyone in any doubt that sexual violence, in all its forms, is not pervasive in our society.

Women and girls, some sharing experiences from when they were barely teenagers, recount how they faced abuse, harassment, coercive control - the list goes on.

The page features the experiences of men and boys too, though these make up a lot fewer of the testimonials, and the team have someone focused specifically on LGBT+ specific content.

'Our community has told us some headteachers are asking them not to send in testimonies', Soma Sara says

Ms Sara continued: "We receive reports and messages from our community telling us that their headteachers are asking them not to send in testimonies to Everyone's Invited.

"We worry for these individuals at those schools, victims and survivors who are struggling in the aftermath of sexual violence and sexual assault. And have nowhere to go or nowhere to voice their stories."

The perpetrators are never named, but increasingly the testimonials name the school or college where the incident took place - forcing some of the country's oldest institutions to confront their own role in this culture.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey, who is also the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for child protection, told ITV News "this is the next scandal" within schools.

'I've agonised over this whole issue'

He said: "I think schools are quite frankly struggling with the sheer scale of this."

"This is the next scandal that we have had to come to terms with and will come to terms with and will have to deal with.

"It cannot be right that everyday young girls, and I'm talking about primary aged girls as well, are having to run the gauntlet of sexual harassment, misogyny, the sending of nudes, unsolicited or indecent images being sent to them."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help