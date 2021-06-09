Joe Biden has flown into the UK ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday on his first overseas trip as US president.

Mr Biden will warn Boris Johnson and the European Union not to “imperil” the Northern Ireland peace process, the US president’s national security adviser said, as they struggle to resolve a trade row.

The president will also use the visit to strengthen ties with allies at the G7 summit on Friday and join efforts to agree a strategy to vaccinate the world against coronavirus.

Mr Biden flew in to the UK on Air Force One, landing at the US airbase at RAF Mildenhall, where he will address US troops before he heads onto Cornwall for Thursday’s talks with Mr Johnson and the G7 summit in Carbis Bay.

More follows...