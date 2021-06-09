PMQs: Boris Johnson facing MPs as doubts grow about June 21 'freedom day'

Watch as Boris Johnson faces MPs amid growing worry the reopening could be delayed.

Boris Johnson is to face MPs amid growing fears the June 21, so-called "freedom day", could be postponed because of growing cases of the Delta variant.

His appearance at Prime Minister's Questions comes amid disagreement among members of the Conservative party about the reopening.

It is understood Chancellor Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a short delay to Step 4 of the road map.

A Whitehall source pointed to the Treasury having gone “long” on coronavirus support packages in the Budget to cover the potential of delay. Credit: PA

Johnson, however, was also warned by senior Conservative MP, Sir Charles Walker, against delaying the earmarked end to legal coronavirus restrictions.

Walker said: “There will be a huge wave of disappointment across the country if we don’t open up on June 21.

“The delay could be two weeks, a month, but I think the real issue here is if we can’t open up the economy at the height of summer then I think we are facing the very real prospect of more forced lockdowns in the autumn – I just don’t see how we can avoid that."

Figures from Tuesday showed a further 6,048 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period and 13 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of the end of Monday.

On Tuesday, residents in Lancashire and Greater Manchester were advised to "minimise travel" due to a rise of Delta Covid variant cases.

The new advice - which will apply to 5.7 million people - also states that, wherever possible, people should meet outside and keep two metres apart from people they don't live with.

