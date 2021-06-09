Teenage waiter on second day in the job saves life of choking girl
ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster was there to see Jack and Scarlett, the girl he saved, reunited
The first few days of a new job are always a little nerve wracking, try adding a life or death situation into the mix.
That's what happened to 16-year-old Jack Smithson who was only supposed to be waiting tables, but switched to lifesaver mode when he saw a young customer in trouble.
No surprise, he was named employee of the month.