ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster was there to see Jack and Scarlett, the girl he saved, reunited

The first few days of a new job are always a little nerve wracking, try adding a life or death situation into the mix.

That's what happened to 16-year-old Jack Smithson who was only supposed to be waiting tables, but switched to lifesaver mode when he saw a young customer in trouble.

No surprise, he was named employee of the month.