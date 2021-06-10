More than 7,000 new Covid cases have been reported by the Department of Health for the second day in a row, according to the latest figures.

In total, 7,393 new cases have been reported in the UK in the last 24-hour reporting period and it comes a day after the UK recorded its highest daily rise in cases since late February.

There have now been 4,542,986 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The UK government also confirmed a further seven deaths among patients who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

It means the UK's death toll as of 9am on Thursday now stands at 127,867.

The latest figures come as Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the Delta variant now represents 91% of new cases in the UK.

The health secretary was questioned over allegations made by the Prime Minister's former aide Dominic Cummings to the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee.

Mr Hancock has said the current data shows the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is now responsible for the majority of positive Covid cases in the UK.

Mr Hancock told MPs this number was from an assessment he saw "last night".

His comments come just a week after Public Health England warned there is early evidence to suggest there is a "significantly increased risk of hospitalisation" from the Delta variant in comparison to the Alpha strain.

Here's how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

A further five Covid deaths have been reported in England and another 6,436 cases recorded.

Scotland

The death toll in Scotland has risen by one, to 7,679. Health officials also reported 735 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

Wales

In Wales, one death has been recorded, meaning the official death toll has increased to 5,571. Public Health Wales reported 113 new confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday, as the death toll remains at 2,154.

A further 109 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland.