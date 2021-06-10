The classic Winnie the Pooh stories are dear to many, so to celebrate 95 years of the world’s most famous bear, Disney has released a special animation titled Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Adventure.

The new 45-second animation featuring Pooh and friends, pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, who also turns 95 this year.

October 2021 marks 95 years since the publication of the first ever Winnie the Pooh stories and his arrival in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Winne the Pooh and his friends embark on a journey to visit the Queen at Winsdor Castle. Credit: Disney

In the animated tale, Winnie the Pooh delivers a special gift to Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by his trusted friends, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore - spoiler: the gift contains honey.

The group, led by the loveable bear, embark on an adventure that sees them set off on the journey from the Hundred Acre Wood all the way to Windsor Castle.

Featuring a touching glimpse of Her Majesty the Queen, the short celebrates what the world has loved about Winnie the Pooh for 95 years - timeless charm, friendship and simple joys.

The animation features a glimpse of the Queen as she receives her gift from Pooh and friends. Credit: Disney

The animation was created by Disney appointed artist, Kim Raymond, who drew the bespoke illustrations getting inspiration from the classic style of E.H. Shepard.

Raymond said: “It’s always an honour to draw Winnie the Pooh, and even more so when in the company of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I have drawn Pooh Bear for over 30 years and continue to be inspired by the classic works of E.H. Shepard. Disney wanted to create a touching story befitting of the world’s most loved bear, who for over 95 years, has touched the hearts of millions”.

“I sincerely hope fans enjoy watching Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Adventure as much as I enjoyed creating it”, he added.

It was believed a young Princess Elizabeth was a fan of the classic A.A. Milne tales and was gifted a Christopher Robin china nursery set with hand-coloured pictures of Christopher Robin, Pooh and Friends.

The 1926 A. A. Milne book, Teddy Bear and the Other Songs from When We Were Very Young, was dedicated to Princess Elizabeth upon her birth.

More recently, in 2016, to mark Pooh and the Queen’s 90th celebrations, Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Birthday was published, which saw Pooh meet the Monarch for the very first time.

Disney’s Tasia Filippatos said: “Winnie the Pooh stories hold a unique place in the hearts of so many around the world.

“The themes of friendship and simple pleasures are more relevant than ever 95 years on and we’re delighted to share this new tale to help fans celebrate his milestone birthday”.