NHS waiting lists are in a "dire state" with over five million people in England waiting for routine hospital treatment - the highest number since records began.

A total of 5.12 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of April 2021, according to figures from NHS England.

The number of people having to wait more than a year to start treatment stood at 385,490 in April 2021. This was down from 436,127 in March, but around 35 times the number waiting a year earlier in April 2020 when waiting list numbers stood at 11,042.

The total number of people admitted for routine treatment in hospitals in England in April 2021 was 223,780 - more than five times the number a year earlier (41,121). This drop does reflect lower-than-usual figures for April 2020, which were affected by the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The equivalent figure for March 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 280,209.

This is the first time since records began in August 2007 that NHS waiting lists have topped five million.

Dr Nick Scriven, past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “The warning signs about where the NHS was heading were glaringly visible a number of years ago and what we are seeing in recent monthly data is the result of a lack of preparedness for the inevitable.

“With acute and emergency care under increasing strain and bed occupancy well over safe levels at more than 90% – yet far less impact from Covid at this point – we have major problems.

“We are in a dire state when it comes to record numbers of people waiting for treatment, but we must also remember the four-hour emergency access target has not been met for years now with little to no change in approach.”

A&E attendances at hospitals in England last month were 65% higher than a year ago, NHS England said. This, again, is a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for May 2020, which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 2.08 million attendances were recorded in May 2021, up from 1.26 million in May 2020.

The equivalent figure for May 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 2.17 million.

NHS England figures also show that a total of 209,452 urgent cancer referrals were made by GPs in England in April 2021, more than double the number in April 2020, which was 80,031.

The equivalent figure for April 2019, a non-pandemic year, was 199,217.

Urgent referrals where breast cancer symptoms were present – though not initially suspected – were up from 3,866 in April 2020 to 14,259 in April 2021.

