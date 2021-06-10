Play video

The Tartan Army are hoping Scotland get off to a strong start at the Euros, ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery reports

For the first time in 23 years, Scotland are back on the major international footballing stage and their eyes are fixed firmly on the silverware.

When the home nation faces off against the Czech Republic in their opening Euros match on Monday, it will be their first game in an international competition for almost one-quarter of a century.

In Scotland's upcoming campaign they will come up against their most bitter of footballing rivals: England, on Friday, June 18.

In Euro '96 the two teams squared up against each other, but ultimately, England broke Scottish hearts when David Seaman saved Gary McAllister's penalty, with the score on the final whistle 2-0.

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness believes the team shouldn't be written off due to a lack of international exposure.

"This group of players have a right to be there, they've earnt it and I think they'll put on a good show," the former Liverpool midfielder said.

"I think they've been underestimated by a lot of people, maybe even themselves and I think they'll surprise a few people."

Scotland fan Andy Redmond believes that while only a small number of fans will be allowed into Hampden Park they'll still be big in voice. Credit: ITV News

The loud but likeable Tartan Army was once, perhaps, the most famous group of football fans in the world.

On Monday, only 12,000 fans will be allowed to cheer on the team at Hampden Park, but fan Andy Redmond was sure the crowd will "still be able to make a lot of noise.

"Even if it's just echo," he joked.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I really can't express how much I'm looking forward."

When are Scotland playing?