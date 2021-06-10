Play video

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar went along to the workshop

The biggest costume making workshop in British theatre has finally reopened after a lengthy interval thanks to Covid.

Newly re-developed and boosted by an £8.7 million fundraising scheme, the Royal Shakespeare Company is suiting and booting once again.

That's not all that's new, adapting to our new Covid world, the company is opening an outdoor theatre too - taking Shakespeare back to its traditional roots.

