Boris Johnson says fans who booed England players taking the knee before games should get behind the team and "cheer them".

Players taking the knee in protest against racial injustice prior to two friendly matches in Middlesbrough were met with boos from a section of the home crowd at the Riverside.

A No 10 spokesman said on Friday that the Prime Minister wants the public to “cheer them on, not boo” and explicitly supported those who decide to take part in the protest.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman earlier this week declined to condemn those who booed players, only going so far as urging them to be “respectful”.

But Downing Street has now gone further to tell crowds not to jeer the national team after coming under pressure to take a firmer stance.

Asked if Mr Johnson backs players taking the knee, the No 10 spokesman said: “Yes. The Prime Minister respects the right of all people to peacefully protest and make their feelings known about injustices.

“The Prime Minister wants to see everybody getting behind the team to cheer them on, not boo.”