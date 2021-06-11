Cases of Covid-19 increased in England to the week ending June 5, leaving further questions about the lifting of restrictions.

It is planned that lockdown will be ended on June 21 in England but the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show a troubling trend.

In England, around one in 560 people in private households had Covid-19 in the week to June 5, rising from one in 640 in the previous week, according to the ONS.

This is the highest level since the week to April 10.

One of the major factors impacting the cases numbers in England is the rise in the Delta variant, first found in India.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

More than 90% of new Covid-19 cases are now the Delta variant, which continues to show a significantly higher rate of growth compared to the Alpha (or Kent) variant, Public Health England said.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in north-west England, the West Midlands, London and south-east England.

There are also early signs of a decrease in eastern England while the trend is uncertain for other regions, the ONS said.

Outside of England, the trend is somewhat more uncertain. In Wales, around one in 1,300 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to June 5 – down slightly from one in 1,050 in the previous week, but higher than one in 3,850 two weeks earlier.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 700 people, up slightly from one in 800 in the previous week, while for Scotland the estimate is one in 540, up from one in 680.

Sarah Crofts, Head of Analytical Outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infections are still low compared to what we saw in January, when they were around 12 times the level we are seeing now. However, they have recently increased and are now similar to levels we last saw in April.“In England it is likely the increase is being driven by the new ‘Delta’ variant, now the most common variant in England, though the trend is less certain in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.“Today’s data underlines the importance of tracking infection rates as we move into the summer months.”