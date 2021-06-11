More than 8,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the 24 hours up to 9am on Friday for the time since February.

A total of 8,125 positives tests were carried out, which is the highest daily figure since February 26 when there were 8,523.

A further 17 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the total number of UK deaths to 127,884, the Government confirmed.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In terms of vaccinations, Government data up to June 10 shows that of the 70,253,625 jabs given in the UK so far, 41,088,485 were first doses – a rise of 201,607 on the previous day.

Some 29,165,140 were second doses, an increase of 308,038.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

England

There were 6,782 confirmed new cases and 16 deaths recorded in England.

Northern Ireland

The national reported a total of 121 cases and a single further fatality.

Scotland

In the previous 24 hours, Scotland reported 1,104 new cases but no further deaths.

Wales

A total of 118 new positive tests but no more deaths were recorded.