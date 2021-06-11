Play video

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports from Hayle on the special nursery surprise

The long motorcade carrying the First Lady swept through the Cornish village and turned a sharp right into the playground of the small stone-built school.

To say this doesn’t happen very often in Connor Downs, a village close to Hayle, would be a sizeable understatement.

A few moments earlier, a Range Rover carrying the Duchess of Cambridge had pulled up at the same school gates.

Ordinarily, that sight in itself, would have been enough of a moment for the villagers here, who had started to gather outside the school as word spread of what was happening.

The US First Lady and the Duchess talk with children in the school’s reception class during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle. Credit: PA

Dr Jill Biden’s eight car convoy only just fitted into the playground, nose to tail.

FLOTUS – the First Lady of the United States – has come to Connor Downs Academy to see the work they do here to shape the lives of children who have had "adverse childhood experiences".

Both the First Lady and Kate were described by the headteacher here as "passionate educators" and the school is one where a quarter of the pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Listen to our podcast: The Royal Rota

Head of School, Janice Eddy said she – and the whole school – were "excited" by the visit which builds on the Duchess of Cambridge’s work on the Early Years – and how a child’s experiences between the ages of birth to five will shape the rest of their loves.

Both Dr Biden and the Duchess were shown how this Cornish school – categorised as a "Trauma Informed School" – places a high priority on childrens’ mental health as well as encouraging positive relationships between children and adults.

Duchess of Cambridge (left) and the US First Lady, carrying carrots for the school rabbit, Storm, during a visit to Connor Downs Academy. Credit: PA

It was why the headteacher took Kate and the First Lady to the school’s animal enclosure.

Storm is one of the rescue bunnies – and the school also keeps chickens rescued from a battery farm to teach children about animal welfare and their own place in nature.

The visit by Kate – is part of the wider deployment of the Royal family to the G7 summit.

The Queen will arrive here later for a reception with the politicians at the famous biomes of the Eden Project.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William will also attend as part of a major diplomatic charm offensive for the world leaders.