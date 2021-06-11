A dozen police officers working at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been forced to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test for one of their colleagues, ITV News can reveal.

Worryingly, for G7 security chiefs, the officer who tested positive has been staying on a ferry with 1,000 colleagues.ITV News understands the police officer, whose accommodation was on the ship in Falmouth, had been on duty at the location of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay prior to his positive test.Devon and Cornwall Police told ITV News: “As part of our testing regime, during the early hours of June 11 we have identified one officer who is currently supporting G7 policing and accommodated on the ferry, has given a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19."The officer, plus those who have come into close contact, are currently self-isolating at another designated location."All who have come into close contact or are in the bubble of those who tested positive are also currently self-isolating which equates to 12 officers in total.

"The next stage is for those who have tested positive to undertake a PCR test."We are continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England.”

The 'world leaders' are in St Ives for the G7 Summit. Credit: PA images.

On Thursday, a hotel in St Ives was forced to close for a deep clean after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Pedn Olva hotel said it would "fully close" after discussing the outbreak with Public Health England. It is understood 13 out of around 17 staff are infected. Thousands of police officers have been drafted in from around the UK to provide security at the G7.

Positive tests were not unexpected, but with the main event beginning on Friday and continuing until Sunday the risk of an outbreak impacting the gathering of global leaders is high.Covid security for the summit is extremely tight with police officers having to do a lateral flow test every day and anyone testing positive having to self-isolate.

Lateral flow tests are known to create false positives and although that maybe a possible explanation for these police tests in Cornwall, the results must be treated as being accurate.Positive tests do not equate to an outbreak but there are ongoing concerns about the threat from Covid-19 to the summit.

With thousands of police officers, staff, media and delegates travelling to Cornwall from all over the country, and world leaders and politicians jetting in from around the world the issues created by the pandemic are not just on the agenda but part of everyday life for all those at the G7.