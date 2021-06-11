'It is a bit frightening': Shantymen to entertain G7 world leaders

Play video

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Du Hag Owr shantymen are used to singing in local Cornwall pubs but they will have an eclectic audience of G7 leaders at the weekend.

The singers of Cornish group will perform for the visiting VIPs in the county on Saturday.

“We are honoured and privileged to be asked to do this,” says Owen Champion from Du Hag Owr told ITV News.

“It is a bit frightening for us but we will get through this.”

Presidents, prime ministers and chancellors will hear original shanties sung by Cornish seamen. They are in for a treat.