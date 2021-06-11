After almost 15 years, multiple marriages, millions of dollars and the birth of a whole new generation, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally drawn to an end.

The series - originally focused on Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe - became a pop culture sensation. Not only did it give rise to a new kind of reality TV celebrity, it launched lucrative business empires for several of the family members.

Last year, Kim announced that after 20 seasons, the show was coming to a close. The finale is available to stream in the UK on Friday, so we looked at some of the most memorable moments from the show.

'Stop taking selfies, your sister is going to jail'

The show is ending, but Keeping Up With The Kardashians will live forever on the internet. In 2008, when Khloe faced jail time for a DUI probation violation, Kim decided to snap selfies on the journey to the police station. "Kim, would you stop taking selfies? Your sister is going to jail!", mum Kris scolded. A meme was born.

Kim loses her diamond earring

Another meme-worthy moment: Kim loses her diamond earring after ex-husband Kris Humphrey threw her into the ocean. The family rallied around an extremely distressed Kim. Apart from Kourtney, that is, who deadpanned: "Kim, there are people that are dying."

'You're doing amazing sweetie'

In a scene that perfectly encapsulates 'momager' Kris, she offers words of encouragement to Kim as she poses for a shoot with adult magazine Playboy in season one. The one-liner "you're doing amazing, sweetie" has done the internet rounds for over a decade.

Kim-Kourtney feuds

Several arguments between Kim and Kourtney could have made this list, but the standout one has to be the 2018 Christmas Card Scrap.

Planning a photo shoot for the family's greeting card turned vicious when Kourtney refused to be flexible. During the war of words, Kim said Kourtney was the "least exciting" Kardashian to look at. Ouch.

The birth episodes

Not much is off limits for the Kardashians - two of Kim’s weddings have been on air and Khloe’s 2009 wedding with Lamar Odom featured on season four.

Some of the Kardashians brought viewers along while giving birth. Most recently, viewers were invited into the delivery room after Khloe went into labour.

Tristan cheating scandal

Khloe happened to give birth amid reports that Tristan Thompson, her partner and the baby's father, had recently allegedly been unfaithful. Queue family drama and endless headlines.

The Paris robbery

Perhaps the scariest development on the show was the 2016 armed robbery of Kim's Paris flat. Season 13 of the series took on the case and the emotional aftermath. Viewers saw Kim describe her terror at being tied up at gunpoint and robbed of her jewels. She revealed she thought she was going to die.

Meet Caitlyn

Kardashian stepparent Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a transgender woman in a Diane Sawyer interview in April 2015. In season 11, the show dedicated a two-part episode to her transition. In it, viewers watched as Caitlyn met her ex-wife, Kris, for the first time since transitioning.

The last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on E! in the US on Thursday. UK viewers can catch the finale on streaming service hayu on Friday.

