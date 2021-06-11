This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years and what they'd tell their younger selves.

On Unscripted this week, Nina is joined by writer and comedian Rosie Jones.

Rosie tells us about her new book, The Amazing Edie Eckhart, and the message to children with a disability that 'it's ok to be different'.

Rosie tells us why comedy helped her come out, a process that was just as much about accepting her own sexuality as well as telling other people.

And the pair talk lockdown revelations, from moving back in with the parents to discovering vineyards around the corner.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes are released every fortnight.