What's happening to holiday prices?

New figures from a leading holiday comparison site show how overseas prices are falling, reflecting reluctance to travel to 'amber' destinations.

Average prices of a holiday for July or August to Portugal fell 64% after last Thursday’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the number of online searches for a trip to Portugal are down 85%. Seven-night package holidays during the school holidays to destinations such as Portugal are now available from £180 per person.

The new information, from TravelSupermarket, also shows that if you compare average prices with pre-pandemic costs there are some big drops.

Analysis of average prices of a 7-night package holiday July/ August 2021 vs 2019 show it is:

25% lower to Gran Canaria

23% cheaper to Tenerife

15% cheaper to Lanzarote

12% to Fuerteventura

This shows that anyone still willing to visit countries despite quarantine requirements will be able to pick up deals at low prices.

This may be helpful for some who are able to spend 10 days isolating at home after their holiday - but anyone planning a trip will also need to factor in the cost of the tests needed for international travel this year.

Consumer groups advise only booking where generous and flexible cancellation policies are in place.

Anyone thinking of a trip will need to check their insurance and keep a careful eye on latest foreign office advice - see this link.