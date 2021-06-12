More than 7,000 new Covid cases have been reported by the Department of Health for the fourth day in a row, according to the latest figures.

In total, 7,738 new cases have been reported in the UK in the last 24-hour reporting period and it comes a day after the UK recorded its highest daily rise in cases since February.

There have now been 4,558,494 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

The UK government also confirmed a further 12 deaths among patients who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

It means the UK's death toll as of 9am on Saturday now stands at 127,896.

The latest figures come as the prime minister more or less confirmed to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston there will be a four-week delay to ending lockdown.

Boris Johnson said he would set out all the details on Monday, including whether there would be an exemption for weddings from this postponement of the Stage 4 easing.

England

There were 6,601 confirmed new cases and 10 deaths recorded in England.

Scotland

In the previous 24 hours, Scotland reported 1,030 new cases and two further deaths.

Wales

Public Health Wales does not publish coronavirus data for the country on Saturday.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health reported a total of 107 cases and no fatalities.