Danish player Christian Eriksen is awake and in a stable condition in hospital after he collapsed on pitch during a Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The 29-year-old received CPR after he dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

The Denmark football team account confirmed that Eriksen is "awake" and will receive further examinations in hospital.

Uefa has confirmed the player was "transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised".

The game had been postponed after Eriken collapsed, but it will now resume from 7.30pm BST.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the Inter Milan player, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

The BBC coverage of the game stopped and the schedule moved to non-football shows.

Dozens of footballers took to social media to express their support for the Danish footballer, including Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012.

Muamba tweeted: "Please God."

Jesse Lingard wrote: "Thoughts and prayers go out to Christian Eriksen and his family praying everything is ok."

While Marcus Rashford also tweeted his support, with the Danish flag and the praying hands emoji.

Christian Eriksen’s former club, Tottenham, tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan in 2020 after seven years with the club.