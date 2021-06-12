Play video

Watch as Red Arrows perform spectacular display over Carbis Bay for G7 delegates

World leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been treated to a special flyover by the Red Arrows.

G7 leaders and their partners witnessed the the arrows' first display in Cornwall since 2018, as they gathered for a BBQ on the beach.

The famous jets showed off their spectacular stunts, looping round into an arc shape several times before splitting off, over Carbis Bay.

Several members of the public were seen taking pictures on their phones and filming the famous red, white and blue paint ejecting into Cornwall’s bright blue sky.

Residents at neighbouring St Ives harbour cheered with delight when the famous jets moved into formation.

Wayne Flynn, 55, bus driver, who is from Leeds but in Cornwall for a holiday, said he enjoyed the display.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen it real life,” he told PA. “It’s really good – I hope it’s pollution free though because of the G7.

“It’s certainly attracted a few people round here. I’ve always known about it as a kid. I’ve seen it on TV, but not for real.

“I’d go and see it again now if I could, it’s really good. I’d recommend it to people.”

Boris Johnson tweeted: “What a sight! Thank you to the incredible @rafredarrows for an amazing show.”