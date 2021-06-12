Protesters have ventured into the water in Cornwall to demand G7 leaders act to tackle the climate emergency.

Members of Surfers Against Sewage demonstrated off Gyllyngvase Beach near Falmouth during the G7 summit, which they said offers a “critical opportunity for leading governments to set the tone for how the world rebuilds from the coronavirus pandemic”.

Organisers said it is “vital” decisions made during the talks focus on the need for a “green and blue recovery”.

(Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

(Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

(Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

(Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Meanwhile, Oxfam campaigners posed as G7 leaders on Swanpool Beach near Falmouth.

The charity has called on the G7 countries to commit to cutting emissions further and faster, and to provide more finance to help the most vulnerable countries respond to the impacts of climate change.

(Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

(Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

(Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

(Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Protesters also took to the streets of Falmouth waving Extinction Rebellion flags, drumming and brandishing banners with messages to the world leaders gathered at the G7 Summit.

One demonstrator told ITV News: “I hope they listen to the fact that the climate and ecological crisis is the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced, and I hope they do something about it, to be honest with you, and start taking serious action rather than just talking about it”.

Some in the crowd held a banner reading: "You have the power, save your world".

“We can recycle at home, and we can leave the car at home, but until the leaders make big changes, it’s all a little bit pointless. We need to make big changes”, a protester said.

A group also carried a large 3D model of Earth.

Another protester had two messages for the G7 leaders: "Firstly, we’ve had enough of nice, warm, words - we need action.

"Secondly, you promised to make a series of payments to developing nations to help them cope with the consequences of what we are doing to the climate, and you haven’t been keeping your promises", he added.