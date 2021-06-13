A further 7,490 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK, as the government looks set to delay the June 21 easing of lockdown in England.

Sunday's data update is the fifth day in a row daily reported cases have surpassed 7,000 - a figure last seen at the end of February.

The Prime Minister has signalled to ITV News there will be a four-week delay to ending lockdown in England, amid rising hospitalisations among people who have the virus.

The latest government figures also showed eight further deaths among patients who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

The death toll, based on that measure, now stands at 127,904 though statistical agencies suggest more than 153,000 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid is mentioned on the death certificate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained on Sunday that no final decision had been taken on lifting restrictions on June 21.

He told a press conference at the end of the G7 summit: "We are continuing to look at the data, no final decision has been taken, and the right time to fill everybody in on what we are going to do with step 4 with June 21 is tomorrow, as I have said.

"That’s when we will be putting out the whole package of information so that everyone can see it together."

'In order to deliver a irreversible roadmap, you've got to be cautious', Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

The PM said to ITV News' Robert Peston on Saturday: "In order to deliver a irreversible roadmap, you've got to be cautious and we're still looking at the data.

"What we're seeing is, unquestionably, signs that not just cases but also hospitalisations are going up."

Of the eight Covid deaths reported in Sunday's data update, all but one occurred in England.

Public Health Wales reported one new death, while Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths.