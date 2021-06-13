Christian Eriksen has "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital and remains in a stable condition, following his collapse on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The former Tottenham footballer will continue to be monitored as he continues to recover from the incident in Copenhagen.

In a statement on Twitter, the Danish Football Association said the 29-year-old had been in contact with the squad on Sunday.

It read: "This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination."

The statement continued: "We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."

Eriksen in action early in the match Credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/AP

The midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time, to the shock of fellow players and fans, and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

After Eriksen collapsed, his team-mates formed a shield around the 29-year-old while he received treatment on the pitch and fans from both sets of countries later chanted the name of the midfielder.