Play video

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener has the roundup from the final day of the summit and who has pledged what

The G7 summit in Cornwall has come to a close, with Boris Johnson among the world leaders to host a press conference concluding the weekend.

Coronavirus and the climate crisis were key talking points, though a Brexit-related row threatened to overshadow events for the Prime Minister.

Here are the key moments from the end-of-summit presser.

Northern Ireland - did the 'sausage war' row dominate?Mr Johnson reiterated to reporters on Sunday: “We are all part of one great indivisible United Kingdom and that is the job of the UK Government to uphold.”

The comments came after Emmanuel Macron reportedly suggested Northern Ireland was not part of the UK during his talks with Mr Johnson in the margins of the G7 summit.

The so-called "sausage war" trade dispute over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol threatened to dominate conversation between world leaders in Cornwall.

In full: ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston speaks to Boris Johnson at the G7 summit

Play video

Mr Johnson insisted, however, it had taken up only a small part of the time in Carbis Bay.

"The vast, vast majority of the conversations that we have had over the last three or four days have been about other subjects and there has been a fantastic degree of harmony between the leaders of our countries."

Responding to questions about the “sausage war” trade dispute between the UK and EU, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, told a G7 press conference: “I’m doing things very calmly.

“I believe that as far as this subject matter is concerned everybody has got to come back to reason.

“My wish, my will is that we succeed – we succeed collectively – to put into operation what we decided upon a few months ago.”

Joe Biden met Boris Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday Credit: Toby Melville/PA

1 billion vaccine doses

World leaders on Sunday made the pledge to donate one billion doses of Covid vaccines to poorer countries.

Boris Johnson rejected suggestions that the figure was a moral failure and not enough to cover the needs of poorer countries.

The PM told reporters: "This is another billion made up of a massive contribution by the United States and other friends."

He said the UK’s contribution is another 100 million from now to next June of the vaccines.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Credit: Peter Nicholls/PA

He said: "Already of the 1.5 billion vaccines that have been distributed around the world, I think that people in this country should be very proud that half a billion of them are as a result of the actions taken by the UK Government in doing that deal with the Oxford scientists and AstraZeneca to distribute it at cost.”

He added that "we are going flat out and we are producing vaccines as fast as we can, and distributing them as fast as we can".

The target to vaccinate the world by the end of next year will be done “very largely thanks to the efforts of the countries who have come here today”, according to Mr Johnson.

Climate change

A major focus of the summit, the MP said “great commitments” had been made at the G7 summit to try and phase out climate change.

The PM said richer nations must press on with efforts to help support the developing world in tackling climate change.

He said: “We, as the rich nations of the earth, we need to build our credibility with those countries in asking them to make cuts in CO2 because this country which started the industrial revolution is responsible for a huge budget of carbon that is already in the atmosphere.

“We are now asking other countries to make a change.”

Extinction rebellion protest in Falmouth which is aiming to draw G7 leaders' attention to climate change. Credit: Cornwall/BPM Media

Among their pledges on the climate, world leaders committed to cut emissions and seek to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees.

The G7 leaders also pledged to meet net zero emissions no later than 2050 and conserve or protect at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030.

Mr Johnson said: “While it’s fantastic that every one of the G7 countries has pledged to wipe out our contributions to climate change, we need to make sure we’re achieving that as fast as we can and helping developing countries at the same time.”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston on the sense of optimism with President Biden in charge

Play video

US/UK relations

Boris Johnson has said he and US President Joe Biden are “totally on the same page” on key issues.

The PM played down suggestions the president’s strong commitment to his Irish roots could cause difficulties in US-UK relations.

Mr Johnson said they shared a commitment to tackling climate change, improving female education and to “levelling up” after the pandemic.

“When it comes to building back better for the world and making sure that we build back greener together we are totally on the same page,” he said.

“It has been very refreshing and very interesting to listen to.”