"I’ve got to rush I have an 11 o’clock in Penzance", says Father Philip Dyson moments after leading a morning service in St Ives attended by the US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden. The narrow streets of St Ives were locked down as the Presidential motorcade took over and secret service agents swarmed the town. The few lucky enough to have chosen to attend church today had no advance warning of their special guests who sat in a pew towards the back of the Sacred Heart and St. la Catholic Church. At the end of the service the President had a few words with some of the congregation who say they saw him make a “substantial” donation to the collection. Unusually for the church the bulk of the money given by the congregation this week were dollar bills.