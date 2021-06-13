Play video

The Queen and Joe Biden meet - the 13th president the monarch has met during her reign

President Biden has said the Queen reminds him of his mother, after the pair met at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Before leaving the UK, President Biden spoke about the Queen to reporters.

"We had a long talk. She was very generous. I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity," he said.

He added: “She was very gracious.”

The Queen hosted President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden for tea at Windsor Castle.

First Lady Jill Biden said she was excited to meet the Queen Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The Bidens travelled to the Berkshire royal residence on Marine One after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The couple landed in the grounds just before 5pm, a few minutes ahead of schedule, and were greeted by the Queen in the castle’s quadrangle.

The trio enjoyed a Guard of Honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards, and the US national anthem was played beneath blue skies and hot sunshine.

The Bidens walked into the castle with the monarch via the Sovereign’s Entrance at 5.18pm.

Mr Biden walked alongside the Queen who said to the President: “You completed your talks.”

He replied: “Yes we did.”

The palace said the couple left at 6.03pm – meaning they spent around 40 minutes inside the castle, with the whole visit lasting more than an hour in total.

It is believed the visit overran by 10 minutes.

The tea in the castle’s Oak Room comes after the Bidens met the Queen on Friday when she attended a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project.