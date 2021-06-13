England have won their Euros opener against Croatia at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling gave the home team the lead after 57 minutes with his first major tournament goal.

Southgate's side saw out the victory, their first win in an opening game of a European Championship, relatively untroubled to make the perfect start to Group D.

Jude Bellingham, who turns 18 on June 29, became the youngest player ever to appear at the European Championship after replacing Harry Kane with eight minutes left.

England shone during an encouraging opening 20 minutes, only for Croatia to settle and take the sting out of a sharp attack that continued to underwhelm early in second half.

The Three Lions had never previously won their opening game at a European Championship, but Phillips and Sterling would soon end that run.

In the 57th minute, Kalvin Phillips cut inside and smartly put through Sterling to smash home his first tournament goal as fans celebrated a Three Lions strike at Wembley for the first time since November 2019.

It proved the winner at the end of a week to remember for the 26-year-old, who was made an MBE for his work for services to racial equality in sport in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours.