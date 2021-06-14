Footballer Christian Eriksen has said he "feels better" and "won't give up" in his first public statement since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 game with Finland on Saturday.

The 29-year-old thanked fans for their support in a short statement released to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via his agent.

In the message via his agent, he said to supporters: “Thank you, I won’t give up.

“I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

The former Tottenham midfielder collapsed on the pitch and needed 13 minutes of CPR. He is now in a stable condition in hospital and continues to be monitored as he recovers from the incident in Copenhagen.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen told reporters on Sunday Eriksen "was gone" before "we did cardiac resuscitation".

"How close were we (to losing Eriksen)? I don't know. After one defib(rillation)... so, it was quite fast," he said.

Denmark fans react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing in Copenhagen Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

The midfielder "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital on Sunday, the Danish FA said.

In a statement on Twitter, the Danish Football Association said the 29-year-old had been in contact with the squad.

It read: "This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates.

"His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination."

Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment on the pitch during the Euro game. Credit: AP

The statement continued: "We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family."

The midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen shortly before half-time, to the shock of fellow players and fans, and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

After Eriksen collapsed, his team-mates formed a shield around the 29-year-old while he received treatment on the pitch and fans from both sets of countries later chanted the name of the midfielder.