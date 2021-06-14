Watch Boris Johnson announce a delay to easing in a press conference.

Most Covid-19 restrictions in England will remain in place for another four weeks, delaying the planned June 21 unlocking until July 19, Boris Johnson has announced.

However, the limit of 30 people at weddings and wakes will be lifted, with capacity instead dictated by the number of people a venue can hold while maintaining social distancing.

The link between hospitalisation and cases has been weakened but not "severed" Mr Johnson said announcing the delay.

He said there was a possibility "thousands more deaths" would come from continuing with step four.

He announced he would bring forward the target to give every adult a first dose by July 19th and said 23 and 24 year olds would be able to book vaccines from Tuesday.

The gap between first and second doses of the vaccine will be shortened from twelve to eight weeks for those over the age of 40 and the government aim to offer a jab for those over 18 before July 19.

Data shows that while two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines almost as effective against the Delta variant as against the Alpha one (the variant first identified in Kent), one dose of either only provides 33% efficacy.

Giving a televised update, the prime minister also said that within the next four weeks all of the top nine cohorts in the vaccination programme will have been offered two doses of the vaccine.

The delay to June 21 follows warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

What was supposed to change from June 21 in England?

All legal limits on social gatherings, indoors and outdoors, removed.

Remaining shut premises, including nightclubs, to reopen

Relaxing of limits for large events

But social distancing, hand washing and ventilation practices to continue

Instead most of the present restrictions are expected to remain the same for another four weeks:

Up to six people for indoor social gatherings. Up to 30 people for outdoor social gatherings.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs allowed to serve people indoors and outdoors

Most indoor entertainment venues allowed to open, e.g. cinemas, theatres, play areas and hotels

Indoor adult group sports and exercise classes allowed

Wedding and funerals limited to 30 people - includes bar mitzvahs and christenings

Music and sports events can operate with up to 1,000 people indoors or 4,000 outdoors - or half-full, whichever is the lower number

In the largest outdoor venues, like football stadiums, up to 10,000 people can attend or a quarter-full, whichever is the lower number

The delay comes as a huge setback to many businesses – particularly in the struggling hospitality sector – which had pinned its hopes on a full summer reopening to recoup some of the losses of the past year.

There was deep frustration among lockdown sceptics on the Conservative benches who said there was no reason not to end the restrictions as those most at risk of death or serious illness are now fully vaccinated.

