There will be a four-week delay to the final lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

His announcement comes as there continues to be growing concerns about the surge in case of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Under stage four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, all legal limits on social contact in England would have been removed from June 21.

This is no longer the case, so here is a guide to what is changing from June 21 and what will stay the same.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast: Why the Delta variant has left us in Freedom Day limbo

What are the new Covid changes from 21 June?

Some of the new changes include the number of people who will be allowed to attend weddings, receptions and funeral wakes.

In theory, the number will be unlimited - however this will be based on the social distancing rules and capacity of venues from risk assessments carried out by the sites.

So, if a risk assessment of a venue indoors allows for 120 or even 500 guests to attend a wedding or service - as long as social distancing can still be achieved - then that is OK to go ahead.

From June 21, residents in care homes who have to isolate after a trip away will no longer have to do so.

What restrictions will remain the same from June 21 in England?

Up to six people for indoor social gatherings. Up to 30 people for outdoor social gatherings.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs allowed to serve people indoors and outdoors

Most indoor entertainment venues allowed to open, e.g. cinemas, theatres, play areas and hotels

Indoor adult group sports and exercise classes allowed

Music and sports events can operate with up to 1,000 people indoors or 4,000 outdoors - or half-full, whichever is the lower number

In the largest outdoor venues, like football stadiums, up to 10,000 people can attend or a quarter-full, whichever is the lower number

Fans at Vinegar Yard, London as they watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Croatia held at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

What was supposed to change from June 21 in England?

All legal limits on social gatherings, indoors and outdoors, removed

Remaining shut premises, including nightclubs, to reopen

Relaxing of limits for large events

But social distancing, hand washing and ventilation practices to continue

When will lockdown end in England?

At the moment, it looks like most restrictions will end around July 19 as that is four weeks from June 21.

However, there will be another review from the UK government in two weeks time which could even see restrictions end earlier on July 5.

Mr Johnson said the link between cases and hospitalisations has been "weakened" but not completely broken, so more time must be given to get more people vaccinated.