Paint, flags and tartan: Schoolchildren gear up to watch Scotland's Euro opener

Schoolchildren across Scotland will be able to experience the excitement of watching their national team play in their Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic today.

The game will start at 2pm on June 14 at Hampden - which is during school hours.

The Scottish Football Association had asked the government to allow children to watch the nation's opening Euro 2020 match in classrooms so they can feel "use this as an opportunity to inspire the nation through the 'Power of Football'".

However, a spokesman for the Scottish Government said it was up to schools to decide.

St Augustine's Primary School is just one of the hundreds of schools that will show the match and it has shared pictures of pupils gearing up for the much-anticipated match.

Dressing up in the colours of the national team as well as drawing and colouring in Scotland's flag, pupils are excited to see their team play.

The school tweeted: "Room 12 are getting in the football mood and are creating Saltire's to cheer on our National Team."

Teachers are also getting into the football spirit supporting Scotland by wearing kilts to class, as Cathkin High School shows.

The school tweeted: "Haldane and McConnachie getting behind the Team today as we kick off the Euro Campaign. Come on Scotland."

Our Lady & St. Francis Primary School also shared pictures of pupils showing off their flags and posters tweeting: "P4a getting ready to support their team - Come on Scotland!"

Schoolchildren are also preparing their own Saltire flags at Auchinloch Primary School with pots of blue paint and glue.

The school tweeted: "We can’t wait to wave our flags and cheer on #Teamscotland."

Meanwhile Denny Primary School in Falkirk is encouraging their pupils to wear something blue or tartan to show their support for Scotland in the Euros.

One ten-year-old has gone as far to write an impassioned letter asking for the event to be screened at a school in Clydebank.

Poppy Lord wrote to her school St Stephen's Primary School, saying: "I’m writing this letter to you to give you some reasons why you should consider letting the school watch the Euro Football competition.

"The competition may just seem like a football game but is so much more than that," she adds.

Scotland's First Minister has also shown support for the team, tweeting: "You’ve done us proud already. The whole country is behind you."

Scotland's remaining Group D games are against England this Friday and Croatia on June 22, and both kick off at 8pm BST.