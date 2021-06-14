'Freedom Day' delayed: The region reacts to PM's decision to keep restrictions for at least another four weeks
Watch Rob Setchell's report
Watch Rebecca Haworth's report
The region is reacting to the news that lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least July 19th.
The restrictions were set to end on June 21st but now, it won't happen for at least another four weeks, meaning pubs, theatres and other indoor venues will still have limits on the number of people allowed inside.
Large events - including festivals and sports matches at full capacity - can't happen yet.
Although more people can attend funerals and weddings - so long as the venue is covid secure.
And as there's no change to social distancing rules places like nightclubs will remain shut.
The Prime Minister said:
He is facing a furious reaction from some of his own back benchers, who believe restrictions should be lifted.
The MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone accused the Prime Minister of contempt in a speech in Parliament ahead of the announcement.
Labour MPs in the region are expected to vote in favour of extending the restrictions next week, although they have said blame the government for allowing the Delta variant into the country in the first place and not putting India on the red list sooner.
Watch our Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson report from Westminster
The delay on lifting restrictions comes as another blow to the already bruised hospitality sector.
One industry body has warned it will cost £3 billion pounds in sales - and jeopardise the future of thousands of businesses.
Pubs like The Murderers in Norwich say they're struggling.
At Mash nightclub in Cambridge, they'd been renovating for the big reopening next week.
Now the dancefloor will remain empty - and tickets will have to be refunded.
For many, the delay understandable with cases of the Delta variant soaring and The Prime Minister said this will be one last big push to freedom - but businesses in the region say they're already pushed to the brink.