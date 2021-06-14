Play video

The region is reacting to the news that lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least July 19th.

The restrictions were set to end on June 21st but now, it won't happen for at least another four weeks, meaning pubs, theatres and other indoor venues will still have limits on the number of people allowed inside.

Large events - including festivals and sports matches at full capacity - can't happen yet.

Although more people can attend funerals and weddings - so long as the venue is covid secure.

And as there's no change to social distancing rules places like nightclubs will remain shut.

The Prime Minister said:

I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer by Monday 19th July we will aim to have double jabbed around two thirds of the adult population. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He is facing a furious reaction from some of his own back benchers, who believe restrictions should be lifted.

The MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone accused the Prime Minister of contempt in a speech in Parliament ahead of the announcement.

I can think of no more important policy announcement than changes to regulations that restrict the freedom of the British people. What makes this more concerning is that the media were given a copy of the statement...There will be a press conference and the last people to know about the changes will be MPs. This is clearly very disrespectful to Parliament and probably a contempt of Parliament Peter Bone, MP

Labour MPs in the region are expected to vote in favour of extending the restrictions next week, although they have said blame the government for allowing the Delta variant into the country in the first place and not putting India on the red list sooner.

Watch our Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson report from Westminster

The delay on lifting restrictions comes as another blow to the already bruised hospitality sector.

One industry body has warned it will cost £3 billion pounds in sales - and jeopardise the future of thousands of businesses.

The Murderers in Norwich

Pubs like The Murderers in Norwich say they're struggling.

We've not made any money since we reopened four weeks ago. We hoped that losing a thousand pounds a week over five weeks was sustainable. Sadly, that's now going to be extended and that's going to cause a burden on the business. Phil Cutter, Pub landlord

At Mash nightclub in Cambridge, they'd been renovating for the big reopening next week.

Now the dancefloor will remain empty - and tickets will have to be refunded.

I totally appreciate it's a balance of public health against opening society but it they'd have known we weren't opening, they should have given us more notice because people are already ordering stock, we've got about 100 staff that we're now not able to offer jobs to. It's a really difficult time to be honest. Louise Holly, Nightclub owner

Mash nightclub in Cambridge

For many, the delay understandable with cases of the Delta variant soaring and The Prime Minister said this will be one last big push to freedom - but businesses in the region say they're already pushed to the brink.