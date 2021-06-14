Letter revealing Roald Dahl’s secrets to good storytelling to go under hammer

Play video

ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster reveals some of Roald Dahl's writing secrets

A handwritten letter by Roald Dahl which reveals his secrets to good storytelling is set to go on sale on Tuesday.

The letter, dated August 2, 1989, showcases the writer’s opinion of his own work and his determination to get children reading.

Librarian Christine Wotton was the note's recipient. She said she wrote to Mr Dahl “speculatively” as a 20-year-old studying for a degree in literature and linguistics.

The item has been handed a guide price of £500-£800 by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers.

