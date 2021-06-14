Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss what the Queen and the most senior members of the Royal Family got up to when they went to Cornwall for the G7 summit.The three-day event saw world leaders and royals gather by the coast to discuss climate change, education and other global issues.The Duchess of Cambridge met with US First Lady Jill Biden at a small school, Prince Charles delivered an important speech on business and the Queen went on to meet US President Joe Biden for tea. Chris and Lizzie also discuss baby Lilibet, celebrating the Queen's official birthday and why Princess Anne feels she is 'very much her father's daughter'.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.