Couples face an anxious wait as weddings in England face remaining scaled back as Boris Johnson prepares to announce a four-week delay to the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions on Monday evening.

Under stage four of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, all legal limits on social contact in England could have been removed from 21 June.

Dubbed 'Freedom Day', an estimated 50,000 weddings are reported to have been planned in the month after 21 June.

The wedding industry says it would cost them £300 million pounds a week if the lifting of restrictions is pushed back.

The industry has been decimated and couples left heartbroken by the constant delays in England.

What are the current rules and what could new rules look like?

What are the current rules for weddings in England?

From May 17, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies have been allowed to go ahead with up to 30 people in attendance (including the bride and groom).

Venues must be Covid-secure and guests must wear a face covering when inside (except when eating and drinking).

Ceremonies and services need to be kept as short as possible and there are no readings or singing.

Wedding receptions are permitted also with a limit of up to 30 guests. They can take place in a private garden but not a private home.

Couples are allowed a first dance, but otherwise, dancing is effectively banned.

You can have a band or music, but if the reception is indoors, the band can consist of no more than six people.

Up to 30 people can. attend a wedding.

Wales

All of Wales has been in alert level 2 since May 17. This means that organised activities, including wedding receptions can be arranged for up to 30 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Indoor wedding receptions cannot take place inside private homes, but food and drink are permitted at both indoor and outdoor wedding receptions in line with Covid hospitality guidance.

Unlike in England, outdoor receptions cannot take place in private gardens as the current restrictions are that only up to six people from two households (not including carers or children under 11 from either household) can meet outdoors in private gardens and private outdoor spaces.

A reception can be held at a regulated, Covid-secure venue which has not held the wedding ceremony itself.

Weddings have been severely affected by the constant delays. Credit: PA

Scotland

Most of Scotland moved into level one on June 5 which meant people were allowed to meet inside cafes, pubs and restaurants in groups of eight as restrictions eased across the country.

But a number of areas remained in level two after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Under level one rules, people can meet outdoors in groups of up to 12 adults from 12 households, the number of people allowed at weddings 100.

But for those in level 2, including Glasgow, only 50 people can attend and there is an 10.30pm curfew. Those in level 1 have until 11pm.

Low-level background music is allowed at wedding receptions, but the couple’s ‘first dance’ and a dance between the couple’s parents provided they live in the same household is the only dancing permitted.

Guests must wear face coverings other than when eating and drinking.

Wedding receptions are allowed to take place inside or outside at private homes provided they are within the indoor/outdoor socialising limits.

Northern Ireland

There is no set limit to how many can attend marriages or civil partnership ceremonies, instead the number is determined by a risk assessment specific for the venue.

Guests must wear face coverings and the venue must be able to accommodate two-metre social distancing. Children under 12, the couple and the officiant are exempt. Communal singing should be avoided if possible, even if social distancing is being observed and face coverings are used.

Again the couple is allowed a first dance, but, that is it for the disco. No live music is allowed and any recorded music must be played at "an ambient level".