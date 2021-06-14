As England awaits a decision on Monday on June 21 lockdown easing, what are the next steps for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in their loosening of coronavirus measures?

ScotlandMost of Scotland moved into level one on June 5 which meant people were allowed to meet inside cafes, pubs and restaurants in groups of eight as restrictions eased across the country.

But a number of areas said in level two after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Under level one rules, people can meet outdoors in groups of up to 12 adults from 12 households, the number of people allowed at weddings or funerals rose to 100.

But the two-metre social distancing between households remains in place, and people are being urged to work from home where possible.

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues remain shut.

Small seated indoor events are permitted up to a maximum of 200 people.

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, North, South, and East Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling remain in level two.

Level two restrictions means people can meet in homes in groups of no more than six, from a maximum of three households and can also travel from outside their local authority area to other parts of the country.

People out in Glasgow, Scotland, where further restrictions were lifted. Credit: PA

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues can reopen for drinking indoors while a number of venues are allowed to reopen and outdoor adult contact sports can start again.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles council areas will move to level 0, allowing larger groups to meet in a private residence and adult contact sport to return.

Pubs and other hospitality venues can shut under their local licensing laws, rather than abiding to a national curfew.

The maximum attendance at weddings and funerals will be 200 – rather than 100 at level one and 50 at level two.

People can meet indoors in groups of up to four households.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to remain cautious. Credit: PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to provide an update to the Scottish Parliament on Monday, June 21 where she will set out whether any further easing of restrictions can go ahead.

An announcement is also due on June 28 – which was the initially scheduled date for a country-wide move to level 0.

Wales

From June 7, gatherings outdoors with up to 10,000 people seated or up to 4,000 people standing have been allowed.

Extended households can be formed between three households.

Up to 30 people can meet in any outdoor area, including private gardens, public spaces and outdoor regulated premises such as cafes, restaurants and bars.

People relax in Cardiff Bay, Wales. Credit: PA

Wales has adopted the same traffic-light approach to international travel as the rest of the UK.

Social distancing remains in place and face coverings are required in many indoor situations.

Lockdown measures in Wales will be reviewed on June 21.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, June 21 was also set to see a big step towards easing of Covid restrictions. Subject to June 17 review, from June 21, 10 people from two households can meet in private homes, or up to 15 if a household has more than six members.

People enjoying an indoor meal in a café in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

Up to 15 people from any number households can meet outdoors in a private garden while live music will be allowed at "ambient levels" - but still no dancing.

If the data allows, theatres will reopen and concerts restart.