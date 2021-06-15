Footballer Christian Eriksen has revealed he feels "fine - under the circumstances" after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match.

The midfielder collapsed on pitch and had to be resuscitated by medics as his teammates formed a protective circle around the player to shield him from television cameras.

On Tuesday, just three days after the incident, the former Tottenham player posted a photograph of himself smiling and making a thumbs-up gesture, accompanied by a message of thanks.

He wrote: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

"I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

Speaking over the weekend, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen told reporters Eriksen "was gone" before medics performed "cardiac resuscitation" on the field.

"How close were we (to losing Eriksen)? I don't know. After one defib(rillation)... so, it was quite fast," he said.

Eriksen in action early in the match Credit: Wolfgang Rattay/Pool/AP

In his first public statement to fans on Saturday, Eriksen said he "feels better" and "won't give up".

In the message via his agent, he said to supporters: “Thank you, I won’t give up.

“I feel better now – but I want to understand what’s happened.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”

Investigations continue into his collapse. The match resumed later that evening with Finland eventually securing a 1-0 victory.